The Governing Council of the Imo State University, Owerri, has suspended the Registrar of the institution, Dr. Emeka Ejinkeonye.

The suspension would last for a period of six months, the institution said.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Ralph Njoku-Obi, said the Governing Council took the decision at its 61st Regular Meeting held on November 24.

In an exclusive interview on Monday, Njoku-Obi said the registrar was suspended for alleged various offences, including “insubordination, treachery, intransigence and lack of respect for constituted authority.”

Njoku-Obi added that the Council had appointed Mrs. Rose Kate Ogbu to act as the Registrar while Ejinkonye’s suspension lasts, “in order not to create administrative vacuum.”

Ogbu, until her recent appointment, was the Deputy Registrar.