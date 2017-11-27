- Advertisement -

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday arraigned a Gambian, Baboucar Jallow, a Senegalese, Ndiaga Ba, alongside a Nigerian, Abel Bassey, for allegedly dealing in 300 metric tonnes of diesel without lawful authority.

The trio were arraigned alongside their vessel, MT Wolof, before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Also mentioned in the charge was one Japcco Nigeria Ltd.

The two counts preferred against the defendants border on conspiracy and unlawful deal in petroleum products.

The EFCC, in the charges, said the defendants committed the offence sometime in June.

Counsel for the EFCC, Ekene Iheanacho, told Justice Mohammed Idris that the defendants acted contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and are liable to punishment under Section 1(17) of the same Act.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

After rejecting the bail application filed for them by their lawyer, Adegboyega Adetunji, Justice Idris ordered that the defendants should be remanded in the prison custody pending the conclusion of trial.

The judge held, “I have read all the processes filed in this case and the submission of counsel on both sides. I cannot find my way clear in granting this application for bail.

“There is no evidence that the defendants are resident within the jurisdiction of this court, therefore, bail is refused; accelerated hearing of this case is hereby ordered.”

The judge adjourned till December 13, 2017 for commencement of trial.