Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday sought the House of Assembly’s approval to present the state’s 2018 budget estimates for its consideration and approval on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The request of the governor was conveyed in a letter dated Nov. 17 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie.

The letter, titled “Presentation of the Year 2018 budget’’ was read by the Clerk of the house, Mr James Omoatamae, during plenary.

It stated that the presentation of the budget earlier scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 was, however, now rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Speaker, Mr Kabiru Adjoto, however, urged members to be available for the budget presentation on Wednesday.

Obaseki presented an Appropriation Bill of N150b for the fiscal 2017 to the State House of Assembly in Benin on Dec. 19, 2016.