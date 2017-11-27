- Advertisement -

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC, says it is set to arraign a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Maimuna Aliyu.

Mrs. Aliyu was this year nominated by the federal government to serve as member of the ICPC board but was later dropped following outrage over allegations of corruption against her.

She is accused of diverting funds belonging to Aso Savings while she served as head of the financial agency owned by the Nigerian government through the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement signed by ICPC’s commissioner of public enlightenment, MM Hussain, said Mrs. Aliyu sold three plots of land in Abuja, without handing over the proceeds from the sales, totaling N57 million to Aso savings and loans.

Although the statement added no further allegation against Mrs. Aliyu, reports by the International Center for Investigative Reporting, indicated that she allegedly embezzled over a billion naira while serving as boss of the company.

The statement from ICPC noted that Mrs. Aliyu’s case begins on Tuesday.

Mrs. Aliyu is the mother of embattled daughter-in-law of former Peoples Democratic Party chairman Mohammed Haliru whose son was allegedly killed by his wife of two years, Maryam Sanda.

Mrs. Sanda is facing separate charges also at a Federal Capital Territory High Court for alleged homicide.