The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Sulaiman Kazaure, has urged Corp members serving in Zamfara state to be security conscious.

Kazaure made the call on Sunday while addressing the NYSC 2017 Batch B at the Permanent Orientation Camp in Tsafe, Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The DG urged corps members to always cooperate with security agencies and reports any breach of security or suspicious movement of any person to the nearest security points around them.

“You should avoid night party, travelling without permission, you should always move in group and make sure that you report to the security agencies on any activities you are engage in.

“You should feel free while serving your mother Land, we have made adequate arrangement with security operatives to give effective security for you in Zamfara,’’ he said.

Kazaure, however, directed the state NYSC office not to post corps members to areas with security challenges.

He tasked the corps members to take advantage of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED) during the orientation course to be self-reliant after the service.

“Part of efforts to address the problems of unemployment in this country, the Federal Government introduced SAED as part of the NYSC activities.

“This is to train corps members on various skills for them to be self-reliant after the service year.

“We all know the issue of unemployment in this country, we all know that the white collar jobs are no more available today.

“So pay attention to SAED programme, so that you can learn what will be good for your future,’’ Kazaure said.

He called on the corps members to support federal government policies on national unity and development.

“As leaders of tomorrow you will determine the future of this country.

“You should be patriotic, disciplined, honest and hard working for good future of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Earlier, the state NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Walida Isa said about 2,000 corps members deployed to the state registered for the orientation exercise.

NAN reports that Kazaure was in the state in continuation of his nationwide tour of NYSC orientation camps in the country.