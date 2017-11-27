- Advertisement -

Hundreds of members of a militant group in Ondo State, United Sea Wolf Avengers have signified their intention to be included in the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme.

They made their intention known in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje local government area of the state.

Newsmen reports that in what looks like a scene in one of Hollywood movies, the armed youths openly brought out their arms and ammunition.

The leader of the group, Deji Ehinmowo, popularly known as the general, explained why they have decided to embrace the amnesty programme. He also wants government to engage them in useful ventures.

The Chairman of the media and publicity committee of the State Amnesty Programme, Doland Ojogoh, in a separate interview expressed optimism that more armed youths will embrace the programme.

Members of the United Sea Wolf Avengers are expected to surrender arms to government officials in the coming days.

It is hoped that more armed youths will key into the programme to stem insecurity in coastal communities of the State.