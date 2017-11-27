- Advertisement -

The Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba James Adedokun Adegoke, is dead.

Oba Adegoke died at his palace in Ipetumodu at the age of 80

It was gathered on Monday morning that the monarch died at about 1:10 pm on Sunday.

One of the relatives of the late monarch confirmed the news to our correspondent in Osogbo on Monday. The relation, who preferred anonymity said the death had not been announced officially.

He said, “It is true that Kabiyesi has gone to be with his ancestors. It happened on Sunday afternoon. He was not sick.

“He had said long before he died that he should be buried immediately. He said he was never a member of any secret cult and said that his children should not allow anybody to intimidate them.”

The source said the Apetumodu in Council would announce the demise of the monarch at the appropriate time, saying the chiefs would have to make “some arrangements” before the news would be made public.

Oba Adegoke, who was the 26th Apetumodu succeeded Oba Olaolu Ayoola, who died in 1986.