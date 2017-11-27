- Advertisement -

Oyo State Government has approved two billion naira for rehabilitation of 100 public secondary schools and construction of four compartments VIP toilets.

This was announced in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday.

Arulogun stated that the projects, which cost N2 billion would be handled by 10 contractors across the state.

He said that the upgrading of infrastructure in schools to facilitate the provision of enabling learning environment and fast track transformation and repositioning of education sector in the state, was non-negotiable.

The commissioner emphasised that the Ajimobi-led administration had prioritised education as one of its legacy sectors.

He explained that 34 schools would be renovated in Ibadan, 30 in Oke Ogun, 15 in Ogbomoso and 12 in Oyo zones while the remaining nine were in Ibarapa zone.

“Among the schools to be rehabilitated with the construction of four compartments VIP toilets are Emmanuel Grammar School, Samonda; Anglican Grammar School, Kudeti and Otun Agbaakin Community Grammar School, Akinyele.

“In the list are Fiditi Grammar School, Fiditi; Orayan Grammar School, Progressive Grammar School, Tede; Community High School, Alarere; Lagelu Grammar School, Agugu and Jericho High School, Eleyele, among others.

He said that the state’s Bureau of Public Procurement had issued the certification for the renovation of the one hundred schools, warning that contractors should abide by the project specification and duration.

The commissioner stressed that government would not relent in its resolve to positively turn around the education sector.

Arulogun pointed out that government’s efforts were already yielding fruitful results with the recent 54.4 per cent pass rate in WASSCE, being the best in the last 18 years.

He said that students from the state also emerged first and second best in the 2017 WASSCE in Nigeria as well as the best 2017 WASSCE students in public schools.