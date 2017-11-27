- Advertisement -

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has demanded the immediate prosecution of those involved in the death of the 26 girls on the Mediterranean Sea.

NAPTIP Director-General, Dr. Julie Okah- Donli, made the call in her presentation at the International Conference on “Women Empowerment and the Fight against Trafficking in Persons – The Partnership between Italy and Nigeria” organised by the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Hon. Laura Boldrini.

She expressed sadness that the remains of the girls were buried on November 17 just a day after Italian Embassy in Nigeria had communicated to her during a meeting with the ambassador and through an email that the remains would be buried on November 26.

She said: “We demand that those who are involved in the gruesome death of these girls be properly identified and prosecuted.” While disclosing that NAPTIP through the courts has convicted 334 traffickers, she challenged the Italians and other destination countries to equally show good faith by prosecuting their own nationals engaged in the obnoxious trade, because, according to her, “if there is no buyer the trade will die off”.

Okah-Donli also asked the Italians to always engage in full disclosure when their nationals are involved. She also requested them to implement to the letter the Palermo Protocol especially with victims care and support rather than treat the victims especially those from Nigeria as criminals.