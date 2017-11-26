- Advertisement -

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to imbibe the culture of reading and writing for the benefit of the service and the society.

Gen. Buratai gave the charge at a book launch “Moment of Thought”, written by the commander 7, Guards Battalion, Lieutenant-Colonel Abubakar Sadiq Bugaje, in Abuja.

Buratai, while noting that the Nigerian army has over the years made policies aimed at enhancing service personnel in creativity and innovation, said the result gotten so far has been very encouraging.

He commended the author for finding time despite his busy schedule to write and publish the book saying “the content of the book showcases the army as an institution characterized by intellectual in almost all fields of life.

The army chief described the book as highly innovative and full creativity and urged him to keep up the passion for writing.

He said “The book is a collection of poems touching all spheres of life and the authors training as well as combat experience in the Nigerian army”.

- Advertisement -

“I also enjoin all service personnel and civilians alike to take advantage of the knowledge and inspiration contained in the book to improve their professional capacity”

“I continue to challenge all to cultivate the culture of writing and reading for the benefit of Nigerian army and the society and large,” Buratai said.

In his address at the occasion, Lieutenant-Colonel Bugaje, who said he imbibed the culture of reading as a child, said he developed the art of writing while still in training at the Nigerian Defence Academy, where he documented most of his experiences.

Bugaje, said he never dreamt of becoming an author until he began to share his write ups with friends and other professionals who encouraged him to go into publishing his works.

He thanked the army authorities for providing the enabling environment for its personnel to excel in their various field.

He called on his colleagues to broaden their horizons as there are many things to write about the army especially in training, courses attended and personal experiences.