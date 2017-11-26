- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday that Boko Haram’s wicked methods of using innocent children for suicide bomb attacks on soft targets are “the last kicks of a dying horse’’.

The President said this at the commissioning of the Pulaaku Radio Station in Yola, Adamawa.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, reiterated that Boko Haram had been degraded.

“Let me be clear, Boko Haram has been massively degraded and its surviving members put on the run.

“Instead of being hunters, they are now the hunted.

“In their desperation to stay relevant, they have resorted to the wicked and dastardly act of using innocent under-aged children to carry out suicide bomb attacks.

“What we are witnessing now are the last kicks of a dying horse.

“A dying horse manages to engage in some kicks. These kicks may be dangerous, but they don’t last long.

“Progressively, they become weaker and weaker until the horse finally gives up.’’

Buhari said that the war had moved to the next phase, which would be intelligence-driven.

In carrying out the second phase of the war, the President said he had approved the establishment of an intelligence fusion centre in Maiduguri.

He said the centre which would gather and share intelligence among security agencies in the country would go a long way in ending the campaign of suicide bombing.