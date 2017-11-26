- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of N164.8m for the second semester schools fees of the freed 106 Chibok girls at the American University of Nigeria, Yola.

He has also restated his commitment to the safe return of the remaining girls still in Boko Haram’s captivity.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said these in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

Shehu quoted Buhari as expressing delight at the progress made in the rehabilitation of the 106 girls now in AUN owned by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who on Friday resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He said the President made the approval for the payment of the school fees while reviewing the progress report submitted to him in line with his commitment to personally monitor the rehabilitation and reintegration into society of the freed Chibok girls.

“In line with, the President has approved payment of the sum of N164,763,759 (one hundred and sixty four million, seven hundred and sixty-three naira) for the second semester school fees of the 106 Chibok girls at the American University of Nigeria, AUN in Yola,” the statement read.