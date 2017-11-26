- Advertisement -

The federal government, at the weekend, said that the deficit in housing which is prevalent across the country would soon be a thing of the past, assuring it is already making effort in that regard.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba Shehuri, at the Government House, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State during a courtesy call on Governor David Umahi.

With words of commendation, he assured that the land made available for the federal government at Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state by the state government would be effectively utilized. He was particularly grateful that the state government went further to clear the site for the National Housing scheme.

“I came to inspect the construction of the houses and get on-the-spot assessment of the progress made so far to ensure the fast tracking and delivery of the project.

- Advertisement -

“I wish to assure you that the federal government is assiduously addressing housing deficit in the country.

“As the federal controller of housing, I want to inform you sir the lands at Amechi in Ezzamgbo and Centenary City Abakaliki are yet to be released by the state government. I wish to humbly request your Excellency to kindly direct that the lands be released,” he said.

Responding, Governor Umahi who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bernard Odo, commended the federal government for the housing policy which he said would reduce high cost of housing in the state. He however lamented that the Ezzamgbo Housing estate work has been moving at a snail speed and called for its quick completion.

“It is regrettable that contractors handling road infrastructure in the estate are yet to mobilize to site thereby constituting himself to impediments to the progress of work in the estate” he lamented.