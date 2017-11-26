- Advertisement -

Lagos State Governor, Mr Ăkinwunmi Ambode, has urged accountants to always adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession and contribute their quota to uplift and develop the country.

The governor gave the charge at the weekend while at the 11th Annual Public Lecture Dinner and Award Night of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, Ikeja Branch, held at Lagos LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Governor Ambode, who was represented at the occasion by his Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr Samuel Olukunle Ojo, maintained that accountants hold a very strategic place in moving the nation forward.

According to him, they should be role models and pace setters who should guide all other professions aright as far as accountability and pioneering multidisciplinary emphasis in the production of well-blended accounting professionals in the country are concerned.

The governor, however, commended the leadership of the association for sustaining the annual lecture, which he said had not only been a source of inspiration to other professions, but had awakened them from slumber and make ANAN, Ikeja Branch, a reference point for others to take a cue.

Besides, he also urged them not to relent but always create an avenue to always soar high.

Chairman of the Annual Dinner/Award, Mrs Olufunke Omolara Tayo, while presenting prize to the winner of the quiz competition tagged “Catch them Young,” which was won by Yaba College of Technology, maintained also said accountants hold a very strategic place in moving the nation forward.

She, therefore, charged professional accountants, especially those practising in Lagos State to move at par with Governor Ambode in his drive at turning the state into a smart city.

This was just as the Vice Chairman of the Annual Award Dinner, Mr Olatunji Banjo, in his address, emphasised the importance of the quiz competition, which according to him would acquaint the accounting students of real practical knowledge and not the theoretical aspect they were accustomed to in their studies.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief (Mrs) Iyamide Frances Gafar, who also doubles as the first Chairman of the association, while speaking earlier, commended members of ANAN for keeping the flag high, just as she urged them not to relent.