Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has commissioned a $15 million syringe and needle production plant in Ilorin, Kwara state with an installed capacity to produce 200 million syringes and 350 million needles annually.

The plant, HMA medical limited, which is a wholly indigenous owned venture with partnership with a Sino-German, currently provides employment for 120 people and indirect jobs for about 600 people.

The vice president, who said that the federal government would continue to create an enabling environment for indigenous industries and manufacturers to thrive and create jobs, commended the establishment of the plant.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Board of Directors of the plant, Hon Ayodele Shittu, said that the company intended to expand the plant production capacity from the current 200 million syringes and 350 million per annum to 500 million and 700 million respectively in the next three years.

“We are also expanding into construction of a state of the art intravenous infusion plant, which we project to commission in the next 24 months. HMA Medical Limited will at the end of this expansion provide more than 1000 jobs to our teeming youths”, he said

Shittu said the finished products from the plant would also be exported to ECOWAS and African Union (AU) countries, which he said would save and earn Nigeria scarce forex”

He, however, lamented the high tariffs being charged manufacturers on imported raw materials and machines into the country, advocating for 5 percent cumulative on the importation of raw material and 0 percent duty on the importation of plant and machinery.

“Presently we pay as high as 35% cumulative (duty, VAT and levy ) on some of our raw materials, whereas a paltry (5% duty, 0% VAT, 0% levy ) is paid by the traders of this device which can be manufactured locally with locally sourced raw materials and manpower.

His views were corroborated by the President, Manufacturers Association Of Nigeri, Dr Frank Jacob, who also called for improved power, infrastructures and facilities in the country.