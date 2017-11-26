- Advertisement -

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will tomorrow, Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 officially flag off the presentation of cheques to over 3,000 women who are beneficiaries of the Federal Government Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises loan.

Though the total value of the cheques could not be ascertained, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, in a statement made available on Sunday in Osogbo, hinted that Osinbajo will also flag-off a One-Stop-Shop where all federal agencies will be represented as part of the administration’s effort in improving Nigeria’s ranking on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index.

The statement added that the Vice President is also expected to attend an event, which is part of activities marking the 7th year anniversary of Governor Rauf Aregbesola in government.



According to the statement, “the MSME loans are capital for entrepreneurs to expand their businesses in fulfilment of President Buhari administration’s desire to create a robust and self-sufficient economy. The MSME clinic is a day interactive business forum where problems militating against the growth and sustainability of MSME space in Osun State will be addressed”

“Tuesday’s clinic is in partnership with the office of the Vice President in conjunction with other agencies of government like the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Bank of Industry (BOI), Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the Osun Micro Credit Agency, Osun Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and empowerments.

“Expected at the event are the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelama, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment in Osun, Hon Ismail Alagbada, top federal, state government functionaries and other stakeholders.”