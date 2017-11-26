- Advertisement -

The on-going pension verification exercise has been extended to Delta State beginning with pensioners of Delta Steel Company and Federal Housing Authority.

The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) Mrs. Sharon Ikpeazor, led the team of verify pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

She said over 5,000 retirees of the defunct Delta Steel Company (DSC) and Federal Housing Authority (FHA) who retired since 12 years ago has been verified by the directorate.

She said that the exercised commenced on Nov. 20, and was taking place at Orhowhorun, Udu Local Government Area of Delta, adding that the verification would end on Nov. 28.

Ikpeazor who is fondly called “mama pension” said that it was a gross injustice for workers to serve their fatherland and were denied their retirement benefits.

She assured that as soon as the data collected from the field exercise were verified for quality assurance by the Federal Auditors in PTAD in the next four months, the directorate would commence payment.

“I feel very fulfilled that our government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to come to the aid of retirees of DSC and FHA after 12 years of neglect.

“You can see the joy amongst the people because to me one of the greatest injustices is that a worker will serve the country, retired and is not paid.

“Payment usually commences four months after verification because the data and the documents collected in the field would be sent to our headquarters in Abuja for quality assurance.

“The federal auditors who are situated inside our office go through the computations before payment can be made.

“And here we are expecting over 5,000 workers to be verified.

“So you can see the magnitude of work to be done. In the next four to five months we are assuring the pensioners that they will get paid,” she said.

The executive secretary also said a mobile verification team of the agency had been detailed to go to hospitals and homes to verify those who were sick or deformed to ensure transparency.

Earlier, Mr Samuel Ikon, member, House Committee on Pension expressed joy at the processes of the verification.

“I am encouraged with the pace and manner it is being conducted, it is well organised,” he said.

Mr Akpoteghor Iseakpobeje, National Chairman, Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Delta Steel Company (DSC) Sectoral Branch, commended the Federal Government for the gesture.

“We have lost over 700 of our members and about 300 homes have been broken since the privatisation of DSC