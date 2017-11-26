- Advertisement -

Members of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, on Saturday suffered heavy casualty in a failed attempt to overrun the Forward Operation Base of Operation Lafiya Dole in Magumeri, Borno State.

According to information available, the insurgents stormed the town at about 6pm on Saturday with the intent of taking over the Base.

The heavy fire power of the insurgents and the counter attack by the military scared the villagers in Magumeri, who fled into the bush for cover.

Competent military sources said that the attack was carried out by Boko Haram at about 6pm on the town, which is about 32 km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Kaka Audu, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the insurgents attacked the town from the military checkpoint and Bengel.

Audu said while some of the insurgents that attacked from the Bengel axis managed to enter the town and torched some buildings before they were finally pushed back, others focused on the military base.

He said: “We came back from a joint patrol with the military around 6pm because intelligence report showed that the insurgents were gathering at the outskirt of the town.

“Few minutes later, the insurgents attacked with full force from two directions.

“There was reinforcement from the military and the attack was repelled.”

Audu noted that powerful echoes of gunshots and explosive devices prompted residents to flee to nearby forest.

The local militia added that most of the residents, who had earlier run to the bush, returned to their homes later.

It was equally gathered that three soldiers died and six were injured during the failed attack.

It was also gathered that there was no civilian casualties.