- Advertisement -

No fewer than 118 residents of Oyedeji Community in Igbo Elerin, Lagelu North Local Government Area of Ibadan have benefited from the free eye screening carried out by the Rotary Club of Ibadan, Jericho-Metro.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was a collaboration of Rotary Club of Ibadan, Jericho-Metro and the Department of Ophthalmology, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Kunle Are, the President of the club of Ibadan said on Sunday that substantial funding for the outreach was provided by Kakanfo Inn and the Conference Centre, Ibadan.

According to the Rotary president, the exercise was part of Rotary’s corporate Social Responsibility to provide free healthcare services for the communities, school children and people at the grassroots.

He disclosed that 118 patients were screened, for various eye diseases, including cataract, glaucoma and allergies, while 16 patients were referred to UCH for further eye treatment.

- Advertisement -

Are said that Rotary Club would not relent in its efforts to provide healthcare services to the communities and the nation at large.

Mr Akanmu Arowomole, Chairman, Lagelu North LCDA, who was also one of the beneficiaries, thanked Rotary Club for its laudable efforts in taking healthcare services to the grassroots.

The traditional leader of the community, Chief Oyetunji Owolabi, also thanked the Rotary Club for the outreach.

He said the community and all beneficiaries would always pray for members of the club for bringing succour to the health needs of the masses.

NAN also reports that children, old people and indigent patients enjoyed free drugs, eye glasses and other medications.

People from other communities around Oyedeji town also benefited from the outreach.