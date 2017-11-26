- Advertisement -

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Job Chechet, has urged Christians to shun materialism and all forms of attachment to the world.

Chechet, Assistant Parish Priest, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Gwarimpa made the call in his homily at a Mass to celebrate the Solemnity of Christ the King on Sunday in Abuja.

The Priest said Christians should not allow the worldly principles to affect them so as to enjoy the benefits of eternal kingdom.

“We have to eliminate everything that is contrary to the kingdom of God because this world in not our home.

“Some have become agents of the kingdom of darkness by allowing hatred, jealousy and other forms of sins to rule their hearts,’’ he said.

Quoting the Gospel of Mathew, Chapter 4 verse 4, the Priest said “Man cannot live on bread alone, but in every word that comes from the mouth of God.’’

He said it was unfortunate that some Christians now prefer to live on bread alone.

“Bread will not lead us to heaven; the only thing that can take us to heaven is to do away with sins and anything that is contrary to the will of God,’’ Chechet said.

Meanwhile, in a reflections on the solemnity obtained from the Parish, Christians were called to practice works of charity which were identical with the kingdom of God.

These practices include: feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, visiting the sick and those in the prison, clothing the naked, welcoming the strangers and also burying the dead.

The bulletin stated that Christians were called to emulate Jesus Christ the eternal Shepherd who came to gather His flock from all places.

“Unfortunately, we often act in contrast to that which eternal shepherd did.

“We scatter the flock, we do not bind the cripple, we fail to strengthen the weak, we scarcely watch over the flock placed in our custody.

“The solemnity of Christ the king challenges us to make Jesus the king and centre of our lives.

“Christ should lead and guide us. We should not allow our personal emotions and instincts to dictate the pace for us.

“Failure to allow Christ to lead us put us in the danger of secularism of which the solemnity is an antidote,’’ it stated.

The solemnity of Christ the King, which marks the end of the liturgical year, was instituted in 1925 by Pope Pius XI.

During the celebration Catholics go on procession, singing praises, while a priest carries the Eucharistic in a monstrance to pray for peace.

The Parish Priest, Rev. Isemin Dominic, carried the Eucharistic in a monstrance and led the parishioners in a procession.

The procession started from the Parish through 69 road and back to 62 road, Gwarimpa with the parishioners singing praises to Christ the Universal King.