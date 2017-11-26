- Advertisement -

There was a spirited, energetic atmosphere at the 40th convocation ceremony of the Ahmadu Bello University ( ABU ) Zaria on Saturday.

Although the school was on break, hordes of students were seen streaming through the gates of the school as early as 8:00 a.m.

It was pomp and pageantry ad graduands, their family and friends were seen full of joy at the occasion, which doubled as the 50th anniversary of the institution.

Speaking, a Public Administration graduate, Hauwa Musa, could not stop smiling as she said “I cannot just explain how I feel.

“I sought this admission for years and today is the crown to all my efforts. My father and mother and siblings too are overjoyed,’’ she said, pointing to a group of people nearby.

Also, Abubakar Yahaya, who studied Arabic and was taking pictures in his gown, said “Alhamdulillah! Today, I leave ABU but the school will never leave me.

“This is a great institution and what I have learnt here will remain with me for the rest of my life.’’

Another graduating student, Bello Abdulkareem, said: “I am graduating as a medical doctor; the first in my family; I am joyous; I am happy and I give thanks to God.’’

NAN also spoke to Simon Caleb, who graduated from the Department of Social Studies and Civic Education.

He said said: “I hope to impart what I have learnt to the upcoming generation.

“I know that with what we have been taught, the nation will be great again if the upcoming generation can imbibe it because it will stop a lot of ills.’’

This year, 8,260 undergraduates got their first degrees, while 50 made first class.

Aside that, 3,600 were awarded postgraduate degrees, 256 Ph.Ds, 2,300 masters degrees across 13 faculties, including Administration, Agriculture, Engineering, Life Sciences, Arts and Social Sciences.