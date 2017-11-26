- Advertisement -

The Adamawa State Chapter of Muslim Council has called for a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to probe the gruesome murder of 55 people, mostly women and children as well as more than 150 cows in four villages in Numan local government area of the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Yola, the group chairman, Abubakar Sahabo, accused Bachama Youths of killing unarmed Muslim women and children.

The council alleges that the recent crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Numan has religion coloration.

Consequently, the council kicked against the move by the state government to set up an Administrative Panel of inquiry to investigate the Numan attack, demanding instead a judiciary panel of enquiry.

It called among others for the treatment, compensation of victims and the disbandment of various vigilance groups in Numan, alleging that they were being used to terrorise Fulani Muslims.

But some community leaders in Numan warned Muslim leaders against dragging the state into a religious war.

According to them, the crisis has nothing to do with religion.

Numan leaders say Nigerians know who the terrorists are, wondering why the Muslim Council was silent when Fulani herdsmen invaded some communities in the state not long ago.

Political pundits believe that if the state does not take the right step, it may witness a religious and ethnic war.