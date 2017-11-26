- Advertisement -

The Vice Chancellor of the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State, Prof. Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta, has extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, describing him as a pragmatic and indefatigable leader.

Delivering his address at the 8th Convocation ceremony of the University on Saturday, Otunta commended Ikpeazu for his support to the University.

He said: “With utmost delight and deep sense of honour, we welcome to our midst, the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu Ph.D.

“Abians have remained in the mood of jubilation ever since he took over the mantle of leadership, for they exercised their franchise in the right direction.

“He is the people’s Governor, a pragmatic and indefatigable leader that has brought meaningful transformation in the infrastructural and human development in the State.

“His chauvinistic spirit has remained a driving force in his patronage of Abia-made goods, which is meant to encourage and boost industrialization in the State.

“He is a good manager of people. Due to his sagacious and administrative acumen, he was able to enshrine peace and tranquility in the business and social climate of the State when clash of interests almost made the state a theater of woes few months ago.

“We will remain grateful for his support and goodwill to the University, especially his provision of an enabling environment that had made it possible for the business of education to thrive in the University.”