The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained two separate warrants from a court to arrest a former Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Ita Ekpenyong, and ex-Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Ayo Oke.

The commission also secured the nod of the court to search the residences of the two former intelligence chiefs.

According to investigation, both the search and arrest warrants were signed by a Chief Magistrate II in the Federal Capital Territory.

In the search warrant, the court said based upon information on oath and in writing there is reasonable ground for EFCC officials to enter the residences of Ekpenyong and Oke.

The warrant added: “You are hereby commanded by this state with proper assistance to enter the above named residence and premises and there diligently search for the things aforesaid and if the same or any part thereof are found to bring the things so found and also the said person before this court to be dealt according to law.

“This warrant shall be executed between the hours of five o’ clock and eight o’clock at night and may also be executed at any hour during the day or night.”