- Advertisement -

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, has received the award for the Leadership In Public Service Award from the New Telegraph Newspapers.

The Speaker was recognised for his outstanding contributions to the stability of the House of Representatives and service to the country in general.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Speaker, House Leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said he was doing so on behalf of 359 members of the House of Representatives who are always in support of the Speaker in all his efforts aimed at maintaining stability in the House.

- Advertisement -

After apologising for the Speaker’s absence due to official engagement, he said, “I receive this award on behalf of the 359 members of the House, who without which he will not be receiving this award. They have supported him and he has stabilised the House and we are happy to receive this award on his behalf.”

The Speaker, who had earlier spoken on the award in an interview with Editors of the New Telegraph Newspaper, said he and members of the House of Representatives will be motivated to do more by the recognition, adding that “when appreciation comes from people who are keen observers of what we do in parliament, it spurs us to do more, knowing very well that we are on the right trajectory.”