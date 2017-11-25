- Advertisement -

The Osun Government has reiterated its resolve to the provision of adequate water supply to residents of the state.

Mr. Emmanuel Abioye, the water Engineer in charge of the state’s water dam, said this during a tour of the dam with journalists in Ede on Saturday.

The tour which was organised by the Oranmiyan group, a socio-political group, was part of activities lined up for the 7th anniversary of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

Abioye said the intervention of Aregbesola administration in the rehabilitation of the water dam in the last seven years had prevented waterborne diseases in the state.

He said with the transformation of the dam had increased its daily output from 25 per cent to 70 per cent.

Abioye said the dam was supplying 14 Local Government Areas in the state with the help of the new equipment purchased by the governor.

- Advertisement -

“We now have new equipment such as pumping machines, filters, filters control, transformers, low and high lift pump among others.

“These equipment is assisting our daily water output supply.”

Abioye, however, urged the residents to pay their water rates to complement the state government’s effort.

Also speaking, Mr Rasheed Raji-Ropo, who led the team to the water works, described the state government efforts as ‘a life saver from waterborne diseases’ for people.

Ropo, who commended Aregbesola’s intervention in revamping the water dam, said the state government had spent huge sums of money on the dam.

“We cannot be talking about sound health care delivery system without adequate water supply for the citizens.

“We have to give kudos to Ogbeni for his intervention in providing adequate water supply for residents,” Ropo said.