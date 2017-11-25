- Advertisement -

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Friday in Zaria said that training and re-training of teachers was important to keep them at par with their counterparts worldwide.

The Lagos monarch said this in a remark during his courtesy visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

More than 21,000 teachers had failed the primary four examinations in Kaduna State recently.

“”For instance, this issue of teachers failing examinations in Kaduna, for me, there should be training and retraining of teachers.

“This will make us get the best of them that can compete anywhere with their counterparts,” the royal father said.

Akiolu urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of genuinely praying for the country as this would help solve a lot of problems in the country.

“My opinion on the government of the day is that we should support them.

“We should be able to commend their good acts and point out the mistakes too, but not in a destructive manner,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos monarch is in Zaria for the 40th convocation ceremony and 50th anniversary of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony, the traditional ruler urged the youth to be contented, prayerful, hardworking and resourceful as all these would take them to higher heights.