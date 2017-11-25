- Advertisement -

The newly appointed Police Commissioner of Zamfara, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, has assumed duty.

Ebrimson, was formerly from the special duties of the force headquarters and he replaced the former commissioner, Alhaji Shaba Alkali, who had been redeployed to the Force headquarters, Abuja.

A statement by Muhammad Shehu, DSP, the Zamfara Command Police Public Relations Officer, on Friday indicated that the new Police commissioner immediately visited the violent prone areas to map out strategies on how to contain the situation.

He said, “We visited Shinkafi local government area among one of the recently attacked local government areas by unknown gunmen last week.

”The team led by the new commissioner started re-mapping the state for robust crime control through the tactical commands, anti robbery and surveillance teams”, he said.

According to the statement, the CP visited the area to carry out security threat analysis that would enable him deploy tactical and special forces to curtail the emerging trend of current security challenges in the state.

- Advertisement -

He said the new Commissioner had paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad-Makwashe Isah over the recent attacks and loss of lives and called for support and cooperation from the emirate.

The Commissioner visited Galadi town another area attacked by the unknown gunmen where he met with the chairman of Shinkafi local government council and a member representing the area at the state House of Assembly.

The Commissioner, who met with community leaders, vowed to bring the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law and pledged to beef up security in the state.

He pledged to work with other security agencies and other stakeholders to improve security in the state and appealed to People in the state to continue to support the police with useful information on security from their areas.

NAN recall that unknown gunmen had on Friday and Saturday last week attacked some communities in Shinkafi and Maradun local government areas and killed a number of people.