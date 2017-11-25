- Advertisement -

The Igbinedion University has offered automatic employment to ex-militants on amnesty programme who graduated with upper class degrees in the 2016/2017 academic session.

Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, Vice Chancellor of the institution, announced the offer on Saturday at the 15th convocation of the institution.

Osaghae also said that all graduating students from Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe with upper degrees as well as the best computer science graduates would also be automatically employed.

He however said that this would be effected immediately after their mandatory National Youth Service.

The institution, he said, had concluded plans to float scholarship scheme for prospective undergraduates who desire to make careers in the sciences.

According to him, the beneficiaries of the scheme would be the ten best students from each of the 36 states of the federation.

He lamented government’s failure to capture private universities students in the award of bursary and scholarships, adding that such action had deprived students in private universities access to government’s welfare.

- Advertisement -

The Chancellor of the institution, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, said that the scholarship scheme would help boost manpower in the various sciences based areas.

Igbinedion who was represented by the Deputy Chancellor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, appealed to government to include private universities on TETFUND’s programme.

He disclosed that since the establishment of the Igbinedion University, the institution had produced no fewer than 3,000 lawyers, 1, 500 doctor, 2,000 engineers and 800 pharmacists.

He gave the assurance that the institution would continue to be funded to meet international best practices in education.

The Pro Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwole Akande, said the institution had produced no fewer than 13,000 graduates since its establishment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Amb Nkoyo Toyota delivered the convocation lecture titled “Restructuring and the future of Nigeria Needs”.