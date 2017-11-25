- Advertisement -

The Founder of Power Pentecostal Church, Bishop Bolanle Odeleke, says Nigerians suffering in the midst of plenty need to turn to God to turn the tide.

Odeleke spoke at a news conference held on Friday on an International Power Conference, tagged, “Break Through to Success,” at the Church Headquarters, in Okota, Lagos.

“Everybody is shouting because of what is going on in the country; we don’t need a prophet to tell us that Nigerians are suffering in the midst of plenty.

“We want to show Nigerians the meaning of Godly success because it is only God that can help Nigerians; we don’t have to depend just on the government because government alone cannot do it,’’ she said.

The bishop said though the government was doing its part in changing the face of the economy, Nigerians need to be prayerful and have faith in God to make things better.

Odeleke urged Nigerians to promote the ideals of transparency, honesty, and faith, to move the country forward.

She advised youths to shun idleness and focus on productive ventures that would give them an edge in future.

The bishop said that the present realities in the country demanded that youths should be focused and engaged in productive ventures to contribute to the well-being of the family and community.

She advised them to acquire entrepreneurial skills that would help them become self-reliant.

“Every young adult must find something doing; the days of sitting idle at home, roaming aimlessly in the neighbourhoods or giving unfounded excuse of not having anything doing are over.

“If the white-collar job you are seeking for is not forthcoming, why not divert and look for something profitable to do?

“Engage yourself and get something better to do to assist yourself, your parents and others around you,’’ Odeleke said.

She said that the forthcoming conference, holding from Nov 26 to Dec. 3, would empower the people spiritually to be able to prosper in God’s way.