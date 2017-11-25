- Advertisement -

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, on Friday, in Abuja said the nation had advanced technologically enough to start producing all types of sports kits for the industry.

Onu made the observation when he presented locally made sports kits for “Dr Akanu Ibiam Super Cup Football Competition“ to the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung.

According to him, such efforts towards self-reliance will help in creating job, wealth and improve Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“it is time for us to start producing what we need in sports industry and other sectors in terms of quantity and quality.

“We can produce balls and other sporting facilities apart from football.

“Agencies of the ministry are capable to do this and I will like to encourage all Nigerians to start consuming our local products and services,“ he said.

The minister said the nation would intensify efforts toward technology.

Responding, Dalung commended Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST) for such deed in producing kits for the industry.

He promised the Ministry of Youths and Sports would patronise made-in–Nigeria sports kits for any future local tournaments in Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that indigenous language would help to drive Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in the country.

Ibiam was a distinguished medical missionary who was appointed Governor of Eastern Region from December 1960 until January 1966.

He was responsible for the Bible Society of Nigeria and the Christian Medical Fellowship.

He became President of the All Africa Conference of Churches.