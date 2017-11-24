- Advertisement -

The Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has expressed confidence that the outcome of results in the ongoing assessment of basic education across the nation will be credible.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Hamid Bobboyi, gave the assurance during the monitoring of the assessment tests in selected schools in Abuja.

Mr. Bobboyi who said the event commenced Thursday with assessment in English, Science and Technology, said the commission had been receiving progress reports from the 36 states of the federation since the assessment commenced on November 22.

He said that within the next two weeks, the commission will start analysis on the state of learning in Nigerian schools.

“The exercise commenced yesterday in all parts of the country. We had English, science and technology and we have had mathematics and social studies. I think from the reports we have been recieving from all over the country, that it is going on very well. I hope within the next two weeks, we will start analysis on the state of learning in Nigerian schools”, he said.



On monitoring of the assessment tests, the UBEC boss said over 850 staff and 450 supporting staff were deployed across the states to efficiently conduct the exercise.

On the credibility of the exercise, Mr. Bobboyi said the commission engaged staff that ”have no vested interest in the outcomes of the assessment.”

“We have about 856 staff monitoring from the states and we have about 450 staff from other agencies monitoring the examination. We are very confident from the report that we have and with the level of monitoring that has been exhibited”, he added.

On the challenges faced, the official these were manageable and ”will not affect the credibility of the exercise.”

The UBEC boss was at the Junior Secretary School, Jabi in Abuja where over 40 pupils from junior secondary schools, classes 2&3 sat for the assessment.

He also monitored the assessment at Pilot Science Nursery and Primary School, Wuse, FCT.

The exercise tracks the standard of education at the basic schools.