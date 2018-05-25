No fewer than 36,000 applicants aspiring to join the Nigerian Police Force on Friday sat for an aptitude test conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

The move according to Istifanus Shettima, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Trainings, is meant to prune down applicants who might not be fit for the job.

Recall that officials of the Nigerian Police have attracted scorn from Nigerians owing to exhibition of unprofessionalism in the discharge of their jobs.

On many occasions, Police personnel in uniforms have been accused of accidental discharges, involvement in armed robbery as well as human right abuses, prompting the public to question the rational and process of their recruitment.

All the applicants took the test using the Computer Based Test (CBT) model in JAMB’s facilities scattered across the country. There are about 156 centres where the exam is being conducted.

Successful applicants are expected to proceed to Police training colleges, after which they would be integrated into the Police force.

JAMB’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyode, while monitoring the examination at Kogo Centre, a close proximity to its headquarters in Bwari, lauded the police authorities for keying into the CBT, as it was a guaranteed way of selecting the best applicants and discarding those found to be unsuitable for the job without any sentiments.

He said besides the police, JAMB had conducted similar recruitment exercises for about 16 agencies and corporate organisations some of which includes the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Medical and Dental Council among others.