As part of the Federal Government’s commitment to support the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME, 36 finalists have been selected for national MSME awards expected to hold in Abuja on August 2.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in Abuja yesterday, explained that the 36 finalists were selected from businesses across the country.

Akande further said the selection process started on July 3, 2018, adding that the 36 finalists comprised three MSMEs in each of the 12 award categories designed for the programme.

He said: “The 12 categories are: MSME of the Year, Young MSME of the Year, Most Friendly MSME State, Excellence in Creative Arts, Excellence in Agriculture, Excellence in Manufacturing, Excellence in Technology Innovation and Excellence in Fashion and Style.

“Others include Excellence in Leather Works, Excellence in Furniture and Wood Works, Excellence in Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetics as well as Excellence for Non-Profit Service to Humanity.

“The criteria for selection include, outstanding business concept, locally produced goods, use of local technology, provision of conducive atmosphere for MSMEs to thrive, among others.”