The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has identified black spots on the nation’s highways and deployed men to such areas to prevent crashes during the Yuletide.

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, made this known in Lagos on Friday during the annual Lagos State Command Special Marshal Sectoral Workshop, tagged: “Road Safety Is Not A Privilege But a Right’’.

Oyeyemi, who was represented by Mr Kayode Olagunju, Head of Policy, Research and Statistics, FRSC, said that the corps was working tirelessly to prevent crashes during the festive period.

“We have identified various black spots on all our roads across the country; not only on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and we are deploying quite a number of personnel to various spots to prevent crashes.

“However, safety on the roads must be everybody’s concern. It is a collective responsibility to ensure safety while driving on the roads,” he said.

According to him, everybody must contribute his or her own quota to ensure sanity on the roads at all times.

In a remark, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) commended the FRSC and Special Marshals for their efforts in ensuring safe driving on the roads.

Obasa appealed to motorists to avoid drinking while driving during and after the Yuletide.

“We are all concerned, in making our roads safe. It is not the job of the FRSC alone.

“People should imbibe the culture of sanity while driving by obeying traffic rules and regulations.

“Motorists must also consider other road users and take cognisance of pedestrians,’’ he said.

Mr Shehu Zaki, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of both Ogun and Lagos States, said that the goal of the command was to develop a zonal strategic framework for safety on the roads.

Zaki said that there would be increased demand for Special Marshals, especially in traffic control at locations notorious for crashes and traffic congestion.

“Road safety is a right; but it is a collective and collaborative responsibility of government and citizens to deliver the much-needed safety culture.

“The Special Marshal scheme has over the years contributed immensely to the growth and development of road safety in Nigeria through the various intervention efforts, making them the most reliable stakeholders resources, ‘’ he said.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, said the activities of Special Marshals in the state in terms of safety had continued to soar on all fronts.

According to him, the entire Special Marshals in Lagos State have spent about N1.67 million on donations and projects within the last 18 months.

“It is all about tenacity, dedication, sheer determination and commitment to selfless service without expecting rewards.

“Nonetheless, I am quite convinced that better days lie ahead for the Special Marshals in Lagos if you all continue in this stead of good works that have since commenced, ‘’ he said.

Alhaji Toyin Kadiku, the Zonal Coordinator, Special Marshal in charge of both Ogun and Lagos States, said that the annual workshop was meant to equip members toward ensuring that the public imbibed appropriate road use culture.

According to him, the need to sensitise the public on the causes and the effects of road crashes remains the duty of the Special Marshals.

Kadiku said that road crashes killed more people than the dreaded HIV/AIDS, especially in low income countries.

The zonal coordinator said that the zone had established Special Intervention Programme (SIP) along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, geared toward reducing crashes within the corridor