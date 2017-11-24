- Advertisement -

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths, the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, has implored the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to let peace reign in the state by allowing the Ijaw people to choose their own traditional rulers just like other locals.

The IYC frowned on attempt by Obaseki to subject the Ijaw people to the suzerainty of the Bini monarchical system.

The group also described as awful, the statement by the governor calling on the Ijaws not to abuse his government’s tolerance towards them.

Spokesman for the IYC, Mr. Daniel Dasimaka, described the Governor’s statement as “unfortunate, sad and awful”, saying Obaseki was voted to serve all citizens of Edo State.

The statement by the IYC read in part, “According to Oweilaemi Peretubo, the President of IYC, we are quite appalled by the statements credited to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, during the commemoration of the International Day for Tolerance where he called on Ijaws in his state not to abuse the state government’s tolerance towards them.

“His statement presupposes that Obaseki and his government that was elected and administered the oath to be fair to all Edo indigenes, was in actuality only tolerating the Ijaw people of Olodiama, Furupa, Egbema, Okomu and Gbarain Kingdoms in the state who are aborigines of the territories (land, water and air) they occupy long before the Binis, whose bidding the Governor is obviously pandering to come into the picture.”