The Senate has mandated its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate failure by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company to re-instate Mrs. Maryam Danna Mohammed as the General Manager (Audit and Compliance) of the company, in spite of a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The probe followed a petition by the sacked General Manager, which was presented to the Senate by Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai (Borno-Central) on Thursday.

Garbai, while presenting the petition, told the Senate that the petitioner, who is one of his constituents, was wrongly sacked when the board of the company was dissolved in 2016.

The senator said out of the 13 general managers of the company, only the petitioner was relived of her appointment, despite her service to the country in the power sector for over 24 years.

He explained that Mohammed started her service with the defunct National Electricity Power Authority, which metamorphosed into the Power Holding Company of Nigeria and now NDPHC.

Garbai stated the petitioner had not sought redress in any court of law but had written to President Buhari; the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; and now the Senate.

“Because she was not reinstated despite the president’s directive, she is seeking the intervention of the Senate in this matter. She is a law abiding citizen with unblemished and outstanding record of service to the nation,” the lawmaker said.

Garbai laid the petition together with copies of letters written to Buhari, Osinbajo and the approval for her reinstatement by the President as conveyed in a letter by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).