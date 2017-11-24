- Advertisement -

The member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung, has appealed to both the Federal and the Kaduna State governments to immortalise the late renowned Nigerian scientist, Professor Andrew Jonathan Nok.

The lawmaker who expressed his deep sadness over the sudden death of professor Nok, said his contribution to the Nigeria’s academic environment and Kaduna State should not be forgotten in a hurry.

Katung, in a statement made available to Journalists in Kaduna, noted that such a reputable scientist who discovered the gene responsible for enzymes that cause trypanosomiasis commonly known as sleeping sickness, should be immortalised by the same federal government that gave him the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award (NNOM) in 2010 by President Goodluck Jonathan.

- Advertisement -

He also urged the Kaduna State government to name a state owned institution after late Professor Nok, who died on active service as Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology.

The lawmaker said, the death of Nok is a monumental loss not just to Kaduna state but to the federal government and the entire world.

“He was a humble patriot, a nationalist, an academic enthusiast, and a man of uncommon peace.

“He was a perfect gentleman that lived his life without bias. His life is worthy of emulation and the vacuum he left has become a challenge to others to rise up, fill it and surpass his achievements for the betterment of humanity.

“The best way we can continue to remember the contributions of this renowned scientist is to name an institution after the late Professor of Biochemistry whose discovery in the world of science has placed Nigeria in the annals of history,” he said.