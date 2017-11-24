- Advertisement -

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Africans to give the necessary cooperation and support to the new government in the South African country of Zimbabwe.

Obasanjo, in his congratulatory letter to the new President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, noted that he was convinced that the new helmsman would be an asset for the country.

The letter was made available to newsmen by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, on Friday.​

It reads: “It is with profound delight and happiness that I convey my heartfelt congratulations on your appointment as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.​

“As you assume the mantle of leadership of your great country, I have no doubt in my mind that you will execute the responsibilities of your office with the great political acumen that you are noted for.

“Your world-acclaimed experience in business and legal profession, I am convinced, will be an asset to be utilised effectively and efficiently to take Zimbabwe out of political and economic doldrums that have imposed a heavy toll on the Southern African nation of 16 million and thus bring about an accelerated development of Zimbabwe’s economy and global economy at large.

“At the moment, Zimbabwe needs the cooperation of the continent of Africa and cooperation of her friends outside the continent for the advancement of the economic fortunes of your great people and country. I am, therefore, of the strong conviction that the excellent relations between Nigeria and Zimbabwe will also benefit and blossom under your leadership.

“Please accept, Dear President, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem. Congratulations, once again.”