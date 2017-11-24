- Advertisement -

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria says it sealed 339 drug stores in Abuja between November 20 and November 23.

The Registrar, PCN, Elijah Mohammed, said this at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He said 496 premises were visited by the PCN out of which 339 were operating without licence or not operating within a clean environment.

Mohammed said, “At the end of the enforcement exercise, a total of 496 premises comprising pharmacies, patent medicine shops and illegal medicine shops were visited. A total of 339 premises made up of 20 pharmacies, 290 illegal medicine shops and 29 patent medicine stores were sealed for various offences.

“Some of the offences include: operating without registration with Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, failure to renew premises licence, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of pharmacists, poor storage and sanitary conditions among others.”

The PCN boss said the areas where the enforcement took place include: Kuje, Kubwa, Mpape, Gwarinpa, Idu, Karimu, Gwagwa, Jiwa Deidei, Kagini, Zuba, Tungamaje, Bianji , Dutse, Gwagwalada, Bwari, Ushafa, Abaji, Durumi, Kabusa, Lugbe and Paduma.

He said the council would be extending enforcement to Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Ebonyi, Kwara, Benue, Delta, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Abuja, Nasarawa, Cross River, Ogun, Kaduna, Taraba, Edo, Enugu, Abia, Zamfara and Kogi states.

Mohammed explained that the PCN remains the Federal Government statal with the responsibility of regulating and controlling the education, training and practice of pharmacy in all aspects as established by Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Act Cap P17, LFN, 2004.

He warned that any pharmacy or patent store not registered with the PCN was illegal and posing a threat to the society.

The registrar added, “These illegal outlets do not have trained personnel to handle the medicines on their premises. This has contributed immensely to irrational dispensing of medicine resulting in treatment failures and untoward effects on patients and other unsuspecting members of the public that patronise them.”