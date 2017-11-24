- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday sent condolences to the government and people of Egypt over the attacks on a mosque in North Sinai that left many dead after Juma’at prayers.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President condemned the “dastardly act” on innocent worshippers.

The President said the attack further reinforced his position that terrorism has no relationship or respect for any religion, and should be visited with the full wrath of the law.

- Advertisement -

The statement read in part, “The President reiterates that the workable panacea to such mindless and irresponsible attacks on citizens would be a global joint action that continually shares intelligence, simulates scenarios and regularly updates on both local and international threats.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will receive the souls of the departed, and comfort the families of those directly affected.”