The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has described former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as a serial defector and would pose no threat to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 presidential poll.

El-Rufai, who spoke in Abuja on Friday after observing the Jumaat prayer with Buhari said if Abubakar would contest for the presidency under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019, he would pose no threat to Buhari.

He said it was good that the former vice president left the party early, saying that the All Progressives Congress, APC, leadership knew before now that Abubakar would decamp from the party.

El-Rufai also said that no governor under the platform of the APC would be willing to follow Atiku to wherever he was going.