A 300 Level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, in the early hours of Friday, reportedly hanged himself on a tree.

The deceased whose identity was given as Dahiru Adamu, 30, was said to be a student of the Department of Technology Education, Wood Work Section of the institution.

The incident was said to have occurred at the Gubi Campus of the school, along Kano road.

A student of the institution, who didn’t want his name mentioned in print, alerted newsmen on the development.

He said that the lifeless body of the student hung on the tree for over 2 hours.

He said, “I got to school this (Friday) morning only to discover a student hanging on one of the trees in the school.

“As I speak with you now, his body is still hanging on the tree and I can see the Vice Chancellor and some Management staff at the scene with an ambulance parked by the side. I believe they are waiting for the Police to come.

“The deceased left his shoes and books under the tree and then hung himself. I could see them (books and his shoes) as I speak with you now.

“I don’t know the full identity of the deceased but I learnt his name is Dahiru, a 300 Level student of Wood Work Section in the Department of Technology Education. He was supposed to have been on IT (Industrial Training) but he missed going.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Kamal Datti, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Datti, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the Chief Security Officer of the University informed the Police of the development.

“Our men immediately swung into action and removed the body and deposited it at the Mortuary at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi,” Datti stated.

The Police Spokesman added that “preliminary investigation revealed that the name of the deceased is Dahiru Adamu and 30 years of age. He was a 300 Level student of the Technology Education Department of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

“The preliminary investigation has also shown that he was admitted at the Teaching Hospital on Wednesday. He was treated and discharged.”

He said that the actual cause of the death has not yet been ascertained but pointed out that full investigation into the matter are ongoing.

The PPRO informed newsmen that efforts are ongoing to contact the family of the deceased.

Efforts made to contact the Public Relations Officer of the University, Zailani Bappah, proved abortive.

He did not pick calls put through to his mobile phone nor did he reply a text message sent to him.