- Advertisement -

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has appointed a former Deputy Governor of the state, Chigozie Ogbu, as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Ebonyi State University (EBSU).

The Secretary to the State Government, Bernard Odo, announced the on Friday.

Mr. Odo said the governor, as the university’s visitor, directed that Mr. Ogbu would replace Francis Idike whose appointment as the acting vice-chancellor would elapse on November 26.

“Idike has been operating as the university’s acting vice- chancellor for the past six months while Ogbu’s tenure, which commences from Nov.27, will also last for six months,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Odo said the governor also approved the termination of Mr. Ogbu’s appointment as the university’s Pro Chancellor to enable him to assume duties in the new position.

He said the governor also approved the appointment of a former Minister of Culture and tourism, Franklin Ogbuewu, as the university’s Pro-Chancellor with effect from Monday, November 27.

Mr. Ogbu was deputy governor from 2003 to 2011.

Mr. Ogbuewu is also the chairman of the Ebonyi Elders Council.