Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, says he is still the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, contrary to the impression being created that he has been released.

The EFCC arrested Anyim in connection with a sum of N520m, which he allegedly collected from ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, on the eve of the 2015 general election.

The EFCC said he is also investigating Anyim for alleged contract scam of N13bn.

Sources in the EFC had reportedly said on Monday that the ex-SGF had been released on bail after he submitted his passport to the anti-graft agency.

But in a statement on Friday by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), he denied having been freed, saying he was not allowed to go despite the administrative bail.

In the said statement, titled, “Anyim is still in the EFCC Gulag, kept under inhuman and degrading conditions,” Ozekhome said the report of Anyim’s release was misleading.

He said, “The truth is that Anyim is still held in custody till this minute, in spite of fulfilling administrative bail conditions laid out for him, including deposit of his passport and being compelled, under duress and undue influence, to sign all manners of self-incriminating and property-stripping documents against his will.

“In spite of these and the clear provisions of sections 35 and 36 of the Nigerian constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the EFCC has bluntly refused to release Anyim to go and attend to his very poor health over which he was receiving treatment before he was forcibly taken away from his role.”

Ozekhome called on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), to prevail on the EFCC to allow him to go immediately “since no charges have been preferred against him and since he has fulfilled all administrative bail conditions.”