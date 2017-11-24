- Advertisement -
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will soon launch a job portal that would help employers find corps members with requisite skills and qualifications that match their needs.
The Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh, said in an interview yesterday at the Swearing in of 2,482 Batch B corps members that the portal had been approved by the NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen Sule Kazaure, after a test run.
“We piloted a job portal in Lagos. After perfecting it, we have deployed it. It has been approved by the DG and should be launched in the course of the year,” he said.
