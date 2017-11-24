- Advertisement -

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will soon launch a job portal that would help employers find corps members with requisite skills and qualifications that match their needs.

- Advertisement -

The Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh, said in an interview yesterday at the Swearing in of 2,482 Batch B corps members that the portal had been approved by the NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen Sule Kazaure, after a test run.

“We piloted a job portal in Lagos. After perfecting it, we have deployed it. It has been approved by the DG and should be launched in the course of the year,” he said.