The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has organised a free medical outreach for citizens and people living in Bauchi State under her pet project, Future Assured.

Flagging off the medical outreach at the state Specialist Hospital in Bauchi, Aisha said the target of the outreach was to screen and treat about 3,000 people.

According to her, it is also to create awareness for diabetes, hypertension, eye ailments and de-worming of children.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by the North-East Coordinator of Future Assured, Zuwaira Gambo, said the initiative was to complement government’s efforts at providing health care for the populace.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Saidu Aliyu Gital, described the turnout as very impressive, saying 160 medical personnel for the programme were on ground to attend to patients.