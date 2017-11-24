- Advertisement -

The Diabetic Association of Nigeria (DAN), Jigawa chapter, has appealed to government to establish testing and medication centres for its members.

The Chairman of the association, Alhaji Bashir Ringim, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday.

Ringim, who said that the centres could also be used for enlightenment, sensitisation and managing people living with diabetes, added that diabetes was more dangerous than HIV/AIDS.

The chairman said “the moment a diabetic patient has a cut or wound, it takes a long time to heal and in some instances can lead to amputation of affected areas.

“If one visits hospital where diabetes patient’s leg or arm is amputated and admitted, he or she will notice that the whole place is smelling too much for people to stay.

“We are also appealing to government to create separate wards in hospitals for our members, just like is done for people suffering from tuberculosis and other infectious diseases.

“But you should note that diabetes is not a communicable disease, it is mostly heredity, because most of us were born with the ailment.

“Therefore, one cannot contact the disease from eating, shaking hands or sleeping in the same room with person suffering from it.”

He also appealed to government, well meaning people and donor agencies to also come to the aid of people living with diabetes by assisting them or buying their recommended foods as prescribed by doctors.

“At least everyone knows we don’t eat any type of food like other people do,” he added.