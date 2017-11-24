- Advertisement -

The Benue State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Olofu, yesterday, revealed that the state government had achieved 28 percent of the 2017 fiscal estimate of N183 billion, lamenting that paucity of funds was frustrating the efforts of Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration to transform the state.

Olofu, who spoke yesterday in Makurdi, the state capital, regretted that the present administration came in at a difficult time.

According to him, the situation accounts for the inability of the government to meet its obligation to workers and also implement some of the projects lined up in the year to better the lot of the people.

The commissioner stated that government had to opt for borrowing to be able to pay the last wage, in line with its agreement with organised labour.

“The budget of the year was N182 billion. But as I speak with you, we have achieved only about 28 percent of that budget, due to paucity of funds.

“We have approached the Federal Ministry of Finance. The governor has applied to the Minister for a waiver and approval for us to start the process to secure more funds.

“Until that approval is given nobody is going to listen to you even if you decide to go to any of the banks or even the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, for funds.”