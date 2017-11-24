- Advertisement -

The Managing Director of Lagos State Water Corporation, Mr Muminu Badmus, on Friday appealed to residents in the state to stop molesting its officials on routine maintenance at their residence and neighbourhood.

Badmus made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, the corporation will no longer take the harassment of its officials on legitimate duty lightly.

“The corporation is concerned about the intimidation of its staff on routine maintenance or repairs in some residence.

“Our staff and contractors, especially in some high profile estates in the state, have been harassed and intimidated while on duty.

“The corporation is at present sensitising residents on the installation and use of pre- paid meters and the need to stop wastage of water.

“We are appealing to residents to cooperate with our staff as this will go a long way in ensuring efficient water service delivery,” he said.



Badmus said that it was the duty of the corporation to attend to report of burst water pipes and mains in any location.

While appealing for residents’ cooperation, he said that the corporation would no longer condole such behaviour.

“Our staff have been held hostage by the security personnel, their vehicles seized, and driven away with their tools and materials in some estates.

“In some areas, social miscreants have been hired to harass them.

“The management will not allow such scenario to continue.”

Badmus said that staff were presently carrying out enumeration for the purpose of obtaining accurate data of customers.

He said the exercise would ensure that every household in the state had access to potable water.

The managing director said that the corporation would carry out the assignment without inhibition, adding that the establishment would not allow some residents to thwart the efforts of the staff.

Badmus said that anybody or group involved in molesting its staff on legitimate duty would face the wrath of the law.